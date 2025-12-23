Biff Poggi has never been one to mince words, and he certainly isn't starting now. With Michigan football in a state of flux following the firing of Sherrone Moore, the interim head coach is making his case for the permanent job.

On Monday, Poggi confirmed he has interviewed multiple times with athletic director Warde Manuel for the head coaching vacancy, but he didn't just stop at a standard “I'd love the opportunity” soundbite. Poggi, who is leading the 9-3 Wolverines into the Citrus Bowl against Texas, called the current state of the program a “malfunctioning organization.”

“Everything that happens in this building has to be reevaluated,” Poggi told reporters. “I know what the hell I’m doing. Before I smoke myself to death with cigars, I want to fix it.”

It’s a bold pitch: Hire me, because this place is broken. The vacancy opened up on Dec. 10 when Moore was fired for cause after an investigation revealed an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. When asked about the situation regarding his former boss, Poggi shut it down immediately, saying the topic is “dead to me” and refusing to spend any more energy on the past scandal.

Poggi, who returned to Ann Arbor as associate head coach this season after a stint at Charlotte, has already had a taste of the big chair. He served as acting head coach earlier in the 2025 season during Moore's suspension, guiding the team to wins over Central Michigan and Nebraska. Now, he wants the headset for good.

The clock is ticking on a decision. According to Poggi, Manuel addressed the team on Monday and indicated he hopes to have a permanent coach in place by the time Michigan takes the field in Orlando on Dec. 31.

Whether Manuel hands the keys to the cigar-smoking interim or looks elsewhere remains to be seen, but Biff Poggi isn't going down without speaking his mind.