The Brooklyn Nets don't expect Drake Powell to be sidelined for an extended period with his latest ankle injury. Powell missed Sunday's win over the Toronto Raptors and will not play on Tuesday vs. the Philadelphia 76ers after suffering his third right ankle sprain of the season.

Despite this, Jordi Fernandez said the Nets aren't concerned and expect the rookie to return “soon.”

Powell missed most of the offseason due to left knee tendinopathy. He then sprained his right ankle twice during the opening two weeks of the season, forcing him to miss six games. However, he was impactful in a full-time rotation role after returning.

Powell has played over 10 minutes in 15 games this season. The 19-year-old has averaged 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists on .475/.378/.952 shooting splits in 21.3 minutes per night across those appearances.

With Powell sidelined during Sunday's 96-81 win over the Toronto Raptors, rookie Nolan Traore received his first extended NBA minutes in nearly two months. The French floor general showed promise during the opportunity, posting eight points, three rebounds, two assists and one turnover on 3-of-9 shooting in 22 minutes.

Traore should see another opportunity on Tuesday against the 76ers with Powell sidelined.

Fellow rookie point guard Ben Saraf could also see minutes after the Nets called him up from the G League. Saraf scored 40 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 from three during the Long Island Nets' win over the Oklahoma City Blue on Monday at the G League Showcase.