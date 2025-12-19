Drake Powell's poor luck with ankle injuries continued during Thursday's Brooklyn Nets-Miami Heat matchup. The Nets rookie suffered a right ankle sprain during the first quarter of the game and was promptly ruled out.

Powell sprained the same ankle twice earlier this season, forcing him to miss six games. The No. 22 pick was sidelined for most of the offseason due to right knee tendinopathy. Despite this, he's carved out a solid role with the Nets' second unit after returning from his pair of early-season ankle sprains.

Nets rookie Drake Powell exits Heat matchup with right ankle sprain

Powell has averaged 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 37.8 percent from three in 20.1 minutes per game over his last 16 appearances.

The 19-year-old is one of four rookies shooting over 48 percent from the field and 37 percent from three (minimum 15 minutes per game), alongside Collin Murray-Boyles, Will Richard and Ryan Nembhard. Meanwhile, he's made a noticeable impact defensively, using his superb athleticism and seven-foot wingspan.

With Powell potentially sidelined for another extended period, Nets rookies Ben Saraf or Nolan Traore could be in line for an NBA call-up this coming week. Saraf has moved back and forth between the NBA and G League early this season. Meanwhile, Traore has spent most of his time in Long Island but joined Brooklyn for a pair of games this past weekend.

Jalen Wilson, who has been cut out of the rotation in recent weeks in favor of Powell, could also receive an extended opportunity.