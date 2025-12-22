Brooklyn Nets rookie Nolan Traore spent the last two months awaiting an extended NBA opportunity. Following a breakout stint in the G League, the No. 19 pick received it on Sunday.

Traore played 22 minutes during the Nets' 96-81 win over the Toronto Raptors, posting eight points, three rebounds, two assists and one turnover. He earned praise from head coach Jordi Fernandez for his poise at point guard against one of the NBA's top defenses.

“[He was] very good. He looked confident. He looked in rhythm. He shot it when he had to. He was solid with the ball. He played pick-and-roll. He looked fast. He kept, defensively, the ball in front,” Fernandez said. “[Immanuel] Quickley is a very good player and fast, and he kept him in front… He did a great job overall. It looked like all the minutes he's played in Long Island right now are paying off. He came here with a lot of confidence, and this is what it's all about. Minutes are the best coach to develop you. And he took advantage of those minutes in Long Island, and now he's taking advantage of his minutes here. And he was a big part of us winning this game.”

After struggling during the preseason and his first games in the G League, Traore found his rhythm with the Long Island Nets in recent weeks.

Nolan Traore impresses during first extended NBA action in nearly two months

The French floor general averaged 20.0 points on 54/51/83 shooting splits with 6.9 assists and 3.1 turnovers per game over his last 10 G League appearances. His ball-handling and blazing speed were on display against the Raptors.

Traore scored on a pair of drives, knocked down a pull-up three in the pick-and-roll and found his teammates on the perimeter for several open threes. He held up well defensively, recording a steal and a block as Brooklyn limited Toronto to 32-of-86 (37.2 percent) shooting.

“I was waiting for this game, and I just took the opportunity they gave me. I think I did good and I hope it will continue,” Traore said. “It really helps a lot that when you don't play [in the NBA], you can play some good minutes in Long Island. It's kind of the same rules as here, so it's easy to translate those to Brooklyn… I think the more you play, the more you get confidence and tonight is a great example.”

With rookie Drake Powell sidelined by an ankle sprain, Traore could continue to see minutes in Brooklyn's second unit this week. The Nets will travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday before a road matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.