The San Francisco 49ers' Monday Night Football showdown against the Indianapolis Colts is a tapestry filled with interesting storylines and subplots.

If the 49ers secure the win, three different teams will officially punch their tickets to the playoffs following the Colts' elimination. Philip Rivers took the field in only his second football game in five years, taking part in the highest-scoring first half of a Monday Night Football game this year.

And for Kendrick Bourne, the former New England Patriots wide receiver who re-signed with the team that took a chance on him as an undrafted free agent in 2017? Well, the game was special for the Eastern Washington product because he recorded his 500th receiving yard of the season, earning him a $500,000 bonus on his $5 million contract.

Entering the game with 33 receptions on 46 targets for 499 yards, Bourne was just a yard away from half a million dollars, and when that reception came his way, an 11-yard grab from Brock Purdy for the first down, Bourne celebrated don't he sidelines, asking fans to show him the money.

49ers' Kendrick Bourne's reaction to getting a $500,000 bonus for eclipsing 500 yards received on the season 🤑pic.twitter.com/RO2ymjBIJN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 23, 2025

Initially signing a three-year, $33 million deal with the Patriots in 2024, Bourne was a surprise cut by the Patriots before the season as they looked to build a new, high-profile offense around Drake Maye. While Bourne was more of a buy-low candidate than an expected difference-maker, the 30-year-old has become a vital weapon for Brock Purdy and Mac Jones, leading the team in receptions by a wide receiver. If he continues to shine, an even bigger payday could be on the horizon for Bourne, be that in San Francisco or elsewhere.