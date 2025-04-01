The Dallas Mavericks bet their future on Anthony Davis being the missing piece to their title hopes. However, during Monday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, Davis and his new-look squad were outperformed by a G-League call-up down the stretch.

Brooklyn trailed Dallas 98-88 with eight minutes remaining but closed on a 25-11 run en route to a 113-109 victory. Davis, Klay Thompson, PJ Washington and Spencer Dinwiddie combined for four points on 1-of-11 shooting in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Nets center Drew Timme scored six points on 3-of-5 shooting in the final frame.

Davis posted just two points on 1-of-4 shooting in the second half and even had his shot blocked by Timme during the third quarter.

“He was very efficient on both ends. We know that he can score, he's crafty, but I thought his efficiency defensively [was great],” Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said of Timme's performance. “That one block that he had on AD, I think it tells you how good of a basketball player he is. He had a 50/50 ball that he just won. You end up winning by two possessions, and those possessions throughout the game really matter.

He was outstanding. The challenge is: Can you do it again? He's played three very good games and we're expecting him to be efficient and be good for the group everytime he steps out there with our jersey on.”

And then how bout Timme flying in from several feet away to dive on the floor and spring the break? Outstanding hustle. pic.twitter.com/5aIPx8272A — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Timme finished with nine points, three rebounds, one assist and one block on 4-of-8 shooting in 20 minutes. The former Gonzaga star has averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 65.0 percent shooting in 27.0 minutes per game over three appearances with Brooklyn.

Drew Timme, Nets outlast Mavericks during comeback win in Dallas

Following a spirited comeback, the Nets led 111-109 with nine seconds remaining. Coming out of a timeout, the Mavericks drew up an inbounds play for Klay Thompson, who missed a corner three. The ball found Spencer Dinwiddie, who rimmed out on a three from the top of the key to secure the Brooklyn win.

Thompson was 2-of-9 from the field and 0-of-5 from three in the second half before Dallas' game-deciding playcall.

The Nets shot 20-of-51 (39.2 percent) from three to the Mavericks' 10-of-30 (33.3 percent). Keon Johnson led Brooklyn with 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting. D'Angelo Russell posted 18 points on 5-of-10 from the field with 11 assists and one turnover, while Jalen Wilson added 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Daniel Gafford led the Mavericks with 17 points and seven rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting. Washington and Thompson added 13 points apiece, while Davis finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists on 5-of-10 from the field in 28 minutes.

Monday's game marked the Nets' first time securing back-to-back wins in six weeks. They're now 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for fifth place in the draft lottery standings with six remaining.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks' lead over the Sacramento Kings for the Western Conference's ninth seed shrank to a half-game.