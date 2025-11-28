The Brooklyn Nets will be without Michael Porter Jr. during Friday's home matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter Jr. was ruled out for the matchup due to lower back tightness.

Friday's game will mark Porter Jr's second absence of the season and his first due to an injury. The 6-foot-10 forward missed a Nov. 3 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to personal reasons.

Porter Jr. has been the Nets' top player and one of the NBA's most efficient scorers early this season. The 27-year-old has averaged 24.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 48/36/83 shooting splits. His 56.9 effective field goal percentage is the eighth-highest among 41 players attempting over 15 shots per game.

The Nets will have their work cut out for themselves offensively with Porter Jr. out of the lineup. They're also without Cam Thomas, who has been sidelined for the last three weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Brooklyn has posted a 116.51 offensive rating with Porter Jr. on the floor this season, which would rank 11th in the NBA. However, the team's offensive rating without him on the floor drops to 106.97, which would rank 28th in the league.

The Nets have lost their last two games following recent wins over the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the 76ers are coming off a 10-point loss to the Miami Heat and a 41-point loss to the Orlando Magic. Philadelphia will be without Joel Embiid (Right Knee; Injury Management), V.J. Edgecombe (Left Calf; Injury Management), Kelly Oubre (Left Knee; Sprain) and Trendon Watford (Left Adductor; Strain) against Brooklyn.

Paul George is questionable for the matchup due to a right ankle sprain.