The Brooklyn Nets will welcome one of their top players back to the lineup on Wednesday. After missing Monday's 125-109 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves due to personal reasons, Michael Porter Jr. will be available for Brooklyn's matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

Monday's loss marked Porter Jr.'s first missed game since joining the Nets. The 6-foot-10 forward was coming off his worst performance of the season. He scored 17 points on 7-of-23 shooting from the field and 1-of-12 from three with two assists and three turnovers during Sunday's blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Porter Jr. had been Brooklyn's most efficient player before Sunday's loss, averaging 21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 50.6 percent shooting from the field and 41.0 percent from three over his first five appearances.

Michael Porter Jr. returning to Nets' lineup for Pacers matchup amid 0-7 start

Porter Jr.'s return to the lineup comes as the Nets attempt to secure their first win. Brooklyn is the NBA's only winless team and has posted an NBA-worst -15.5 net rating.

Porter Jr. recently criticized Brooklyn's point guard play with rookies Egor Demin and Ben Saraf serving as the team's lead ball-handlers. Head coach Jordi Fernandez responded by removing Saraf from the lineup in favor of journeyman Tyrese Martin and limiting Demin's minutes. Yet, the Nets have not been any more competitive over their last two games.

Brooklyn's veterans turned in their worst performance of the season during Sunday's 129-105 loss to the shorthanded 76ers. They allowed Philadelphia to score 73 first-half points on 28-of-49 shooting (57.1 percent). The Nets' defense continued to struggle against the Anthony Edwards-less Timberwolves on Monday, allowing Minnesota to shoot 44-of-78 from the field (56.4 percent).

Following Wednesday's Pacers matchup, Brooklyn will host the Detroit Pistons on Friday before facing the New York Knicks on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.