Michael Porter Jr. has never been known for his playmaking ability throughout his NBA career. The 28-year-old's shoot-first mindset with the Denver Nuggets was so glaring that he earned the nickname, Michael “Never Swing the Rock” Porter. However, following his trade to the Brooklyn Nets, the veteran forward is shouldering the burden of a No. 1 option for the first time in his career.

Porter Jr. has thrived in the role, excelling not only as a scorer but also as a playmaker. He dished out a career-high seven assists in back-to-back games last week. In addition to his career-high 24.2 points per game, he's averaging a career-high 3.2 assists while posting a 17.1 assist percentage, more than double any other season in his career.

“I think we're better when everybody on our team is confident,” Porter Jr. said on Tuesday. “So my job is to, yes, shoot the ball and take tough shots and probably put up the most shots on the team, but it's also to try to involve everybody and make sure they're all feeling confident. [Nic] Claxton, getting him in actions, getting him to the free-throw line, getting him downhill, I think that's important. So, it's kind of a point of emphasis for me is, yeah, there are some times where I maybe could shoot, but let's try to get everybody going. I think we're a much better team like that.”

Following his trade this summer, Porter Jr. said he was excited to “explore and expand his game with the Nets.

Michael Porter Jr. answering call as Nets' lead offensive option after trade

Article Continues Below

The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter said he was anticipating more possessions as an isolation scorer and pick-and-roll ball-handler. However, Jordi Fernandez has continued to utilize Porter Jr. primarily off the ball. The Nets forward has excelled in that role with Brooklyn's offense flowing through his off-ball movement.

Porter Jr. has maintained his high-level efficiency while posting career-high usage. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaged 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 48/38/90 shooting splits. His 56.2 effective field goal percentage this season ranks seventh among 22 players attempting over 17 shots per game (minimum 10 games played).