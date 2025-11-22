Michael Porter Jr. has never been known for his playmaking ability throughout his NBA career. The 28-year-old's shoot-first mindset with the Denver Nuggets was so glaring that he earned the nickname, Michael “Never Swing the Rock” Porter. However, following his trade to the Brooklyn Nets, the veteran forward is shouldering the burden of a No. 1 option for the first time in his career.
Porter Jr. has thrived in the role, excelling not only as a scorer but also as a playmaker. He dished out a career-high seven assists in back-to-back games last week. In addition to his career-high 24.2 points per game, he's averaging a career-high 3.2 assists while posting a 17.1 assist percentage, more than double any other season in his career.
“I think we're better when everybody on our team is confident,” Porter Jr. said on Tuesday. “So my job is to, yes, shoot the ball and take tough shots and probably put up the most shots on the team, but it's also to try to involve everybody and make sure they're all feeling confident. [Nic] Claxton, getting him in actions, getting him to the free-throw line, getting him downhill, I think that's important. So, it's kind of a point of emphasis for me is, yeah, there are some times where I maybe could shoot, but let's try to get everybody going. I think we're a much better team like that.”
Following his trade this summer, Porter Jr. said he was excited to “explore and expand his game with the Nets.
Michael Porter Jr. answering call as Nets' lead offensive option after trade
The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter said he was anticipating more possessions as an isolation scorer and pick-and-roll ball-handler. However, Jordi Fernandez has continued to utilize Porter Jr. primarily off the ball. The Nets forward has excelled in that role with Brooklyn's offense flowing through his off-ball movement.
“I don't want to put him in a box, but at the same time, when he's taking more than two or three dribbles, if it's not one dribble to the rim, he gets himself in trouble. Again, he's got all these really good defenders, and they get underneath him as a tall player. He's been very, very, very efficient when he's moving [off the ball],” Fernandez said. “He can shoot over people, and then he cuts, he sees the crowd, and he plays with the pass instead of the dribble. Because we're all faster when we play with the pass. So I'm giving him all the credit in the world.
“Now, to continue to do this, it's gonna take more effort because teams are gonna scout and they're gonna try different things against you. So whatever they try against us, we're gonna try to help him, but it's gonna be on him to figure it out. Right now, he's in a good space doing what he's doing. And then it's my job to put him in certain different situations, and we can see if he can do it efficiently.”