In a developing story, the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to announce a major decision on Monday. The Chiefs are expected to announce a move from Missouri to Kansas, pending an LCC approval.

“Breaking: The Chiefs have informed administrative officials that they will announce their move to Kansas today, pending the expected LCC approval, I'm told.”

This would mean the end of the Chiefs' tenure at Arrowhead Stadium. A stadium that has a lot of rich history has not been among the fans' top choices over the years. Many have had frustrations with the aging stadium, and this move to Kansas could see lots of changes coming.

The team has been in Kansas City since 1963. It's unclear at this time where the new stadium will be located, but it may not be very far from where Arrowhead Stadium is currently at. This is still a developing story, so more information will be announced later on Monday and in the coming days and weeks.

Article Continues Below

One week after losing Patrick Mahomes to a torn ACL, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was feared to have torn his ACL against the Tennessee Titans. The good news is that it did not happen. Minshew avoided a torn ACL, but he does have damage to his knee.

“Chiefs QB Gardner Minshew received some good news, as his ACL was spared, sources say following the MRI. His knee is still injured and should miss game time. But not what it initially appeared,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This season has been a brutal one for a team that has been so dominant since Mahomes entered the league.