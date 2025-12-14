The Brooklyn Nets will be without head coach Jordi Fernandez during Sunday's home matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Fernandez will miss the game due to illness. Assistant Steve Hetzel will serve as head coach in his place.

“He tested positive for the flu, but he has no fever. He feels good. I talked to him this morning. I saw him, he was in here. He was in good spirits, but I think it was best for him to just get some rest,” Hetzel said. “I'm just extending the message of what Jordi always talks about: being competitive, selfless, and connected out on the basketball floor. In this five-game series, we’re 2-2 with the opportunity to go 3-2 after tonight. It would be our first time to win a five-game series, so that’s our goal.”

Following a 0-7 start, Brooklyn has played at a respectable level over the last month-plus.

The Nets won three of their last four games before Friday's 119-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. They rank 17th in offensive rating (114.0), fifth in defensive rating (109.4) and ninth in net rating (4.7) over the last five games.

Brooklyn will look to continue building positive momentum vs. Milwaukee, which will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks have lost two of their last three games after Antetokounmpo went down with a calf strain. However, they upset the Boston Celtics, 116-101, on Thursday at home.

Hetzel has been Fernnadez's top assistant for the last two seasons after serving as an assistant with the Portland Trail Blazers from 2021 to 2024. Sunday will mark his first game as an NBA head coach.

The Nets will face a difficult schedule following Sunday's game, with matchups against the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.