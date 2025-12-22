The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the best stories in the NFL. Sitting atop the AFC South with an 11-6 record and riding a six-game winning streak, the Jaguars' success is a testament to their offseason gambles. A draft day blockbuster to acquire Travis Hunter is probably the team's biggest move, but secretively coercing head coach Liam Coen away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been the most impactful. Coen's ability to reinvigorate the offense by increasing tight end Brenton Strange's targets is a big reason for Jacksonville's success.

Strange, in particular, is enjoying a breakout campaign. Currently on pace for career-highs in receptions and touchdowns, the 2023 second-round pick has become a favorite target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Digging more into Strange's 2025 season, his road splits are impressive with 22 receptions, 239 yards, and two touchdowns. His production has aided Jacksonville's 5-2 road record, but that does not mean Strange relishes playing away from the home crowd.

“We've done a great job this year of going on the road and getting wins,” Strange said, courtesy of Florida Times-Union's Justin W. Lewis. “Personally, I love playing in front of Duval. I don't like playing anywhere else really.”

Strange has every reason to like playing in front of the Jaguars' fans. They are tied for the second-best home record in the AFC (6-2). The Jaguars also rely on the home crowd to help them bounce back from tough losses. After dropping a Week 2 game in Cincinnati, Jacksonville followed it up with a home win in Week 3. The same outcome occurred in Week 10 when Jacksonville dropped a game in Houston. The next week, they dominated the Chargers 36-6.

It is unclear if there is a personal reason Strange prefers home games. But the evidence is clear: Jacksonville feed off their fans, and it is helping propel the Jaguars to the playoffs.