The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to host the Indiana Pacers in a Friday night NBA Cup clash. Although the 10-6 Cavs expect to get the win against the 2-13 Pacers, Cleveland is dealing with some injury trouble heading into the matchup. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen are among the Cavs listed on the injury report, so are the stars playing tonight vs. the Pacers?

Allen is battling a finger injury while Garland has a toe injury. The Cavs have endured early season ups and downs, but they still project to be a contender. Having Garland and Allen available would obviously help the team develop further consistency.

Here's everything we know about Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen's injury statuses for tonight's game vs. the Pacers.

Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen's injury statuses vs. Pacers

According to the NBA injury report, Garland (left great toe injury management) and Allen (right 3rd finger strain) are both listed as questionable for Friday night's game.

The Cleveland stars' final injury statuses will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the matchup. Indiana would love to earn an upset on the road, but Cleveland is more than capable of getting the job done at home.

When it comes to the question of if Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen are playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer is maybe.

Cavs' injury report

The Cavaliers have seven players listed on Friday's injury report.

Darius Garland (left great toe injury management): Questionable

Jarrett Allen (right 3rd finger strain): Questionable

Jaylon Tyson (head concussion): Questionable

Sam Merrill (right hand sprain): Out

Max Strus (left foot surgery jones fracture): Out

Chris Livingston (G League two-way): Out

Luke Travers (G League two-way): Out

Pacers' injury report

The Pacers have six players on the injury report.