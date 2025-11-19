Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson shared updates on Darius Garland and Jaylon Tyson on Wednesday before the team's meeting with the Houston Rockets. They were quite encouraging.

Garland is “itching” to come back and isn't too far away.

“He's had contact,” Atkinson said in his pregame press conference. “He's played 3-on-3, 4-on-4, a little bit of 5-on-5, as much as we do. I just think we're right there. We're getting real close to getting over that hump and having him in the lineup.”

Meanwhile, Tyson is also “super close” to being back active for Cleveland. Atkinson revealed that Wednesday was even a possibility, but the organization wanted to ensure extra caution with the second-year swingman.

“I think [Cavs director of player health and head athletic trainer] Steve [Spiro] really takes a good approach with these guys,” Atkinson said. “We can wait another game, probably. Hoping on Friday. But he's looked great in his return to play protocol.”

Tyson and Garland have missed the last four games, both with injuries they sustained in Miami last Monday. Tyson has been in concussion protocol since showing symptoms postgame that night, while Garland reinjured his surgically repaired left great toe on a routine drive to the basket, where he made contact with Heat forward Nikola Jovic.

Over the last week, the Cavs have had some rocky performances despite a 3-1 record on the schedule. The wine-and-gold offense hasn't been pretty without its lead floor general and bright, young sophomore wing, so getting those two back will undoubtedly help the squad out in multiple areas.

Cleveland has been steadfast in protecting its players from a hellacious 15-game-in-27-night schedule. That is tied for the most played in the league. While the Cavs were fined $100,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for resting Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley in the Miami rematch seven days ago, it's clear that the franchise will do what it must to ensure the health of its roster.