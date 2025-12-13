The New York Mets entered the offseason determined to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 campaign. Despite a massive payroll and the addition of superstar right fielder Juan Soto, New York failed to reach the playoffs. Now the Mets turn their attention to free agency.

With Steve Cohen’s blessing, New York’s President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is expected to aggressively pursue the top players available on the open market. However, Mets fans had a rough week as the team allowed Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz to walk in free agency.

The Mets have been linked to Kyle Tucker this offseason. The team could also pivot and try to steal Cody Bellinger from the Yankees. However Stearns proceeds, it’s a safe bet that New York will add a power bat this winter to help replace Alonso’s production in the lineup.

Starting pitching sank Mets’ season

While a number of factors contributed to the Mets’ down year in 2025, starting pitching was the primary culprit. New York’s rotation struggled with injuries and inconsistency last season. And things got even worse down the stretch. Kodai Senga, Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea and David Peterson all limped to the finish line.

The Mets turned to a trio of rookies to save their season. Nolan McLean led the way, followed by Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat. All three young hurlers showed flashes but McLean was sensational in a historic start to his career. Unfortunately, the young guns couldn’t get New York back on track and the team missed out on a Wild Card berth.

The Mets have some pieces in place but the team’s mix of veteran mid- to back-end starters and homegrown talent isn’t good enough. New York needs to upgrade if it wants to boast a championship-caliber rotation. And fielding a deep group of quality starters is all the more important considering the Los Angeles Dodgers’ imposing arsenal.

New York is looking to add a high-end starter in free agency. The team missed out on Dylan Cease, who signed a $210 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. However, the Mets are reportedly the favorites to land Framber Valdez.

Steve Cohen’s money keeps New York in play for any available free agent. And the team badly needs an ace for 2026. But the Mets could also bolster their rotation by trading for one of baseball's best No. 2 starters, Freddy Peralta.

Mets target Freddy Peralta in trade

Peralta enjoyed a dominant 2025 campaign. The eight-year veteran put together the best season of his career, leading the National League with 17 wins while posting a 2.70 ERA and 1.075 WHIP with 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings. He also set career-high marks with a 154 ERA+ and 5.5 bWAR in 33 starts.

Peralta recorded a streak of 30 consecutive scoreless innings in the second half of the season. He earned his second career All-Star Game nod and finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting.

The Milwaukee Brewers made the easy call and exercised Peralta’s $8 million club option for 2026. However, the team also extended a qualifying offer to Brandon Woodruff and he accepted.

With payroll concerns looming in Milwaukee, the Brewers are looking to cut costs. And the team could be motivated to move on from Peralta, who’s entering the final year of his deal.

Mets’ trade offer for Peralta

The Brewers finished with the best record in baseball and reached the NLCS before being swept by the Dodgers. While cost conscious, Milwaukee still wants to compete. But getting Peralta’s salary off the books and replacing him with the right prospects could be the team’s best option.

The Mets should offer first baseman/outfielder Ryan Clifford (New York’s No. 8 prospect) and RHP Will Watson (No. 11).

Clifford is a 22-year-old lefty who hits for power and can play first base or a corner outfield spot. He mashed at Double-A in 2025 and was elevated to Triple-A where he held his own. The young slugger could help the Brewers’ lineup in 2026. And his versatility covers positions of need/concern for Milwaukee.

It will be a bit harder letting Clifford go now that the Mets let Alonso walk in free agency. But assuming the team addresses the loss of production by signing an established power hitter, including Clifford in a package for Peralta makes sense.

Any deal for Peralta will likely need to include a young pitcher. If the Brewers' righty were under team control at a reasonable price for a couple more years, the Mets would have to add either Sproat or Tong to the package. But for one year at $8 million, Watson seems reasonable.

The 23-year-old starter can reach the upper 90s on his fastball and he’s had success missing bats with his change up and slider. Watson played at three different levels in 2025 and showed an impressive strikeout rate at each. He finished the year in Double-A. And while he’s rising fast, he could be another season away from the majors.

No. 14 prospect Jonathan Santucci is also an option to include in a trade package. However, he’s one of very few promising lefty starters in the Mets organization. So, ideally, New York would keep him around.

Everybody wins

With the Brewers looking to cut payroll, moving Peralta ahead of the final year of his contract makes sense. Milwaukee could add two promising prospects to keep costs low and continue competing for years to come. And Clifford could help the team defend its division crown in 2026.

The Mets would add a near-top of the rotation starter at a reasonable salary. And they’d have the inside track to sign him long term if everything worked out as expected.

Peralta is a durable and reliable starter – exactly what the Mets were missing in their forgettable 2025 campaign. He’s tossed over 165 innings and racked up at least 200 strikeouts in each of the last three years.

With major investments in the lineup, the Mets can’t allow starting pitching to sink the 2026 season. Peralta could help provide New York with depth and consistency as the team attempts to rebound from a disappointing year.