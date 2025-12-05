Staying invested in MLB free agency is a taxing chore that beats down many fans. Since there is no set salary cap or floor, there is rarely a steady flow of activity that the public can follow. Chaos and excitement reign supreme when NFL and NBA players officially hit the open market, but the best available talents in The Show can take months to make their decision. While everyone turns their attention to Christmas, staying engaged in the glacial MLB happenings seems nearly impossible. Fortunately, prominent insider Jeff Passan is lending a helping hand.

The ESPN reporter is predicting the likeliest high-profile free agent to come off the board during the upcoming Winter Meetings. Kyle Schwarber “is the best best,” he writes. “{Kyle} Tucker isn't close to done yet. Cody Bellinger has a healthy market but is biding his time. Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette are world-class infielders with ample, moneyed suitors. Pete Alonso's signing could go down after Schwarber.”

Considering he will be 33 years old by the start of next season, one would assume that Schwarber would be among the most complicated players to negotiate with this offseason. But that is why Passan is at the top of his industry. Despite his age and high strikeout rate (28.4 percent for his career), the 2025 National League MVP runner-up boasts a skill that executives all around the league desire. The man packs a ton of pop in his bat.

Kyle Schwarber is coming off a terrific season

Schwarber has established himself as one of the premier power hitters during his time with the Philadelphia Phillies, mashing a stellar 187 home runs while slugging .507 over the last four years. He has been both durable and reliable, qualities that are extremely hard to come by in the modern game. While there are certainly extended cold stretches that potential suitors will have to endure, the three-time All-Star consistently finishes the year with a robust slash line (excluding batting average, of course).

Passan identifies a number of ballclubs that could have Kyle Schwarber at or near the top of their Hot Stove wish list.

“What's clear is that there's a group of teams that will spend on a big bat (Phillies, Red Sox, Blue Jays), a number surveying multiple options (Yankees, Mets, Cubs) and a handful that would do so opportunistically (Orioles, Tigers, Reds, Pirates),” he notes. “Others could emerge depending on how the market plays out and what trade possibilities emerge.”

Schwarber led the NL with a career-high 56 dingers and also posted an MLB-best 132 RBIs during the 2025 campaign. His .563 slugging percentage and .928 OPS ranked second in the Senior Circuit behind only Shohei Ohtani. The 2016 World Series champion never reached such a peak before and is unlikely to again, but he will collect a nice chunk of change just the same.

Although a reunion with the Phillies is the most plausible outcome in the Schwarber sweepstakes, the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds are both looking to upgrade their lineups with a burly bat. The New York Mets could also seek a replacement for Pete Alonso, should the Polar Bear venture elsewhere.

Fans continue to wait on Schwarber's decision, but based on Jeff Passan's musings, they may not have to wait much longer. The Winter Meetings begin on Sunday, Dec. 7.