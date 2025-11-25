Longtime NBA veteran guard Chris Paul's retirement announcement evoked a wave of respect and admiration around the basketball world over the weekend, and when the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday evening, everybody in Rocket Arena paid their respects to the 21-year floor general. Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson was among the many in the building who applauded Paul when he received a special announcement once he checked into the game late in the first quarter.

“The longevity to play at the level he played at for so long at that position… I guess [John] Stockton's in that, [but] who else is in that class? I don't know,” said Atkinson, who spent his last season as a Golden State Warriors assistant with Paul in 2023-24. “To play at an elite level is incredible, but being around him for a year, he's a savant, a basketball savant. No one loves the game more than Chris Paul.”

“He's heavily involved in youth basketball in North Carolina, across the country, really, so he pours his heart and soul into the young guys in this league. Every young guy in this league, it seems like Chris Paul's touched, and he mentors a lot of guys; not just guys on his team, but young guys throughout the league.”

Paul checked into the game at the 2:15 mark of the opening period for likely the last time in Cleveland, barring an unexpected trade or an NBA Finals meeting between the Cavs and Clippers in June. Fans in Northeast Ohio showered the 12-time NBA All-Star with love when Cleveland public address announcer Sean Peebles listed off his individual accolades and accomplishments.

“Phenomenal human being, great player,” Atkinson said. “It was cool to see the Cavs fans' [reaction]. This is like a basketball city. They gave him a heck of an ovation. It was great to see.”

Paul shared a heartwarming video on X on Saturday afternoon before LA's game vs. the Charlotte Hornets in his home state, where it all began for the legend known as CP3: “Back in NC!!! What a ride…Still so much left…GRATEFUL for this last one!! 🤞🏾”

The highlight-reel clip ended with the phrase, “Never delay gratitude.”