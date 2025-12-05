There was a time when the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard was one of the most coveted players in the league. Those days are gone, as an investigation into Leonard's dealings with Aspiration has presented a negative value on the trade market, according to insiders across the NBA, as reported by ESPN.

The report indicates that various factors have led to the conclusion that James Harden still has value. However, those same insiders have stated that they believe Leonard has negative value, and there is no urge to trade for him. The consensus is that the Aspiration scandal, along with his lengthy injury history, makes him unappealing to other teams.

There has been criticism of Leonard over the years, and much of it has focused on his limited impact on the Clippers. When the Clippers signed him, there was a belief he could carry them to their first NBA title, as he did with the Toronto Raptors. Instead, it's been one injury after another.

Leonard played just 57 games in his first season with the Clippers. Furthermore, his 68 games in the 2023-24 season were the most he has played since his 74 with the San Antonio Spurs. To make matters worse, this scandal with Aspiration further diminishes his value and leaves the Clippers stuck with him while enduring a miserable season.

Despite the controversy, Leonard has been on fire lately, averaging 31.5 points over four games. Despite that, the Clippers have continued to struggle, going 1-3 in those games. Overall, Los Angeles is 6-16 and stuck in 13th place in the Western Conference. If the Clippers were to attempt to offload talent to begin a rebuilding phase, they would have a tough time finding a taker for Leonard, who has already missed time this season.

The future is very murky for Leonard and the Clippers as they attempt a season filled with drama off the court and struggles on the court. As the NBA continues to investigate, the Clippers will try to ignore the talks and climb out of the hole they have dug for themselves.