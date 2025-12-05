While the Arizona Cardinals dealt with the news that Kyler Murray would miss the rest of the season, they held out hope that injured wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. would return. However, Harrison has been ruled out for Week 14 against the Rams, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is out Sunday vs. the Rams due to his heel injury.”

The Cardinals are 3-9, having lost eight of their last nine games after a promising 2-0 start. They are 0-8 in games decided by four points or less.

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison struggling to stay healthy

Harrison returned in Week 13 from a two-game absence because of appendicitis, but picked up a heel injury that he hasn’t been able to shake. He left the game early in the fourth quarter.

It has been a challenge for Harrison, according to azcentral.com.

“Max Melton didn't go this last week 'cause of a heel, kind of a similar injury,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said. “Those are tricky cause Marv — that's what I kept saying, he kept going back in the game. And you watch him run, and he's running great. But then, when he walks or he jogs, it doesn't look great. It's a tough injury cause it's on his foot. Any time he puts pressure on his foot, it's tough. So we'll just take it day by day with him.”

Gannon said Harrison has been unfortunate, according to Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo via Arizonasports.com.

“He was down with the appendicitis,” Gannon said. “I was like, ‘Buddy, you can’t control that.’ He was pissed that he missed two games. But he’ll get himself ready to go. If he can go, he’ll go.”

The loss of Harrison could be another fantasy uptick for Michael Wilson. With Harrison out of the lineup for two games, Wilson hauled in 25 passes for 303 yards. However, despite all of that usage, which included 33 targets, Wilson didn’t find the end zone.