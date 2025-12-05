The new NBA 2K26 Player Ratings have dropped for the month of November, with players like Tyrese Maxey and many others receiving significant boosts to their OVR. Several other players on each team all received an adjustment to their OVR, and we'll go over the biggest changes. Without further ado, let's check out the NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update for the month of December.

NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update For December 2025

The latest Ratings update just dropped! 📈 Sound off on these new OVRs ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Rkj225OGf9 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tyrese Maxey is the featured player in this update after getting after consistently playing well. He's currently averaging over 32 points per game (third-most in the league). He made the game-winning block in the team's 99-98 win against the Golden State Warriors. He'll be pivolal in keeping the team afloat throughout the season.

Now, for the full list of ratings updates for the month of December:

Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown – 92 OVR (+1)

Derrick White – 83 OVR (-1)

Payton Pritchard – 83 OVR (+2)

Anfernee Simmons – 79 OVR (+1)

Neemias Queta – 78 OVR (+2)

Luke Garza – 76 OVR (+3)

Sam Hauser – 75 OVR (-1)

Jordan Walsh – 75 OVR (+2)

Baylor Scheierman – 73 OVR (+2)

Hugo Gonzales – 73 OVR (+2) Brooklyn Nets Michael Porter Jr. – 86 OVR(+2)

Nicolas Claxton – 81 OVR (-1)

Terance Mann – 76 OVR (-1)

Egor Denim – 76 OVR (+3)

Ziaire Williams – 75 OVR (-1)

Noah Clowney – 75 OVR (+1)

Tyrese Martin – 75 OVR (+2)

Danny Wolf – 74 OVR (+3)

Drake Powell – 74 OVR (+1)

Jalen Wilson – 73 OVR (-1) New York Knicks Mikal Bridges – 86 OVR (+1)

Josh Hart – 81 OVR (+3)

Jordan Clarkson – 77 OVR (+1)

Miles McBride – 77 OVR (+1)

Landry Shamet – 77 OVR (+4)

Guerschon Yabusele – 74 OVR (-1)

Tyler Kolek – 73 OVR (+2) Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey – 92 OVR (+2)

V.J. Edgecombe – 80 OVR (-1)

Andre Drummond – 79 OVR (+1)

Jared McCain – 77 OVR (+1)

Trendon Watford – 77 OVR (+1)

Justin Edwards – 75 OVR (-1)

Adem Bona – 74 OVR (+1)

Dominick Barlow – 74 OVR (+3) Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes – 88 OVR (+1)

Brandon Ingram – 86 OVR (+1)

Immanuel Quickley – 81 OVR (+2)

Jakob Poelti – 80 OVR (+1)

Sandro Mamukelashvili – 77 OVR (+2)

Collin Murray-Boyles – 76 OVR (-1)

Jamal Shead – 75 OVR (+1)

Ja'Kobe Walter – 74 OVR (+1)

CENTRAL – NBA 2K26 December Ratings Update

Chicago Bulls Nikola Vucevic – 84 OVR (+1)

Tre Jones – 79 OVR (+1)

Ayo Dosunmu – 79 OVR (+1)

Jalen Smith – 77 OVR (+2)

Isaac Okoro – 76 OVR (+2)

Patrick Williams – 76 OVR (+1)

Patrick Williams – 75 OVR (-1) Cleveland Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell – 94 OVR (+1)

Evan Mobley – 88 OVR (-1)

Darius Garland – 85 OVR (-2)

Jarrett Allen – 84 OVR (-1)

De'Andre Hunter – 81 OVR (+1)

Lonzo Ball – 76 OVR (-1)

Jaylon Tyson – 79 OVR (+3)

Craig Porter Jr. – 74 OVR (+1)

Nae'Qwan Tomlin – 74 OVR (+3)

Larry Nance Jr. – 73 OVR (-1)

Tyrese Proctor – 72 OVR (+2) Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham – 93 OVR (+1)

Jalen Duren – 88 OVR (+1)

Tobias Harris – 81 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Stewart – 78 OVR (+1)

Duncan Robinson – 78 OVR (+2)

Ron Holland – 75 OVR (-1)

Chris LeVert – 79 OVR (+1)

Javonte Green – 73 OVR (+1)

Daniss Jenkins – 79 OVR (+9)

Paul Reed – 75 OVR (+3) Indiana Pacers Pascal Siakam – 88 OVR (-1)

Jarace Walker – 76 OVR (+1)

Jay Huff – 77 OVR (+3)

Isaiah Jackson – 76 OVR (+2)

Tony Bradley – 74 OVR (+1)

Taelon Peter – 67 OVR (-1) Milwaukee Bucks Ryan Rollins – 81 OVR (+2)

Kyle Kuzma – 80 OVR (+2)

Bobby Portis Jr. – 79 OVR (-1)

Kevin Porter Jr. – 78 OVR (+2)

A.J. Green – 77 OVR (+1)

Gary Trent Jr. – 75 OVR (-1)

Jamaree Bouyea – 70 OVR (+3)

SOUTHEAST – NBA 2K26 December Ratings Update

Atlanta Hawks Jalen Johnson – 87 OVR (+2)

Dyson Daniels – 83 OVR (+1)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker – 81 OVR (+1)

Zaccharie Risacher – 78 OVR (-1)

Vít Krejčí – 76 OVR (+1)

Asa Newell – 74 OVR (+1)

Mouhamed Gueye – 75 OVR (+1)

Keaton Wallace – 72 OVR (+2) Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball – 86 OVR (-2)

Miles Bridges – 82 OVR (+1)

Kon Knueppel – 83 OVR (+1)

Collin Sexton – 80 OVR (+1)

Ryan Kalkbrenner – 79 OVR (+1)

Mason Plumlee – 76 OVR (+1)

Sion James – 75 OVR (-1)

Tre Mann – 74 OVR (-1)

Pat Connaughton – 73 OVR (+1) Miami Heat Bam Adebayo – 88 OVR (-1)

Tyler Herro – 87 OVR (+1)

Norman Powell – 86 OVR (+1)

Kel'el Ware – 81 OVR (+2)

Jaime Jacquez Jr. – 80 OVR (-1)

Davion Mitchell – 78 OVR (+1)

Pelle Larson – 77 OVR (+2)

Nikola Jovic – 76 OVR (+1)

Simone Fontecchio – 76 OVR (+1)

Dru Smith – 74 OVR (+1)

Keshad Johnson – 70 OVR (+1) Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero – 89 OVR (-1)

Franz Wagner – 87 OVR (+1)

Desmond Bane – 84 OVR (+1)

Jalen Suggs – 83 OVR (+1)

Wendell Carter Jr. – 80 OVR (+1)

Anthony Black – 80 OVR (+1)

Tristan da Silva – 77 OVR (-1)

Jett Howard – 76 OVR (+4)

Noah Penda – 74 OVR (+2)

Tyus Jones – 73 OVR (-1) Washington Wizards Alexandre Sarr – 84 OVR (+1)

KyShawn George – 80 OVR (-1)

C.J. McCollum – 81 OVR (+1)

Bilal Coulibaly – 78 OVR (-1)

Khris Middleton – 77 OVR (+1)

Carlton Carrington – 76 OVR (-2)

Corey Kispert – 78 OVR (+2)

Cam Whitmore – 77 OVR (+1)

NORTHWEST – NBA 2K26 December Ratings Update

Denver Nuggets Jamal Murray – 88 OVR (+2)

Aaron Gordon – 84 OVR (+1)

Cameron Johnson – 80 OVR (+1)

Jonas Valanciunas – 79 OVR (+1)

Peyton Watson – 78 OVR (+2)

Bruce Brown – 75 OVR (-1)

Julian Strawther – 73 OVR (-1)

Spencer Jones – 73 OVR (+4) Minnesota Timberwolves Julius Randle – 87 OVR (-1)

Rudy Gobert – 84 OVR (+1)

Mike Conley – 76 OVR (-1) Oklahoma City Thunder Isaiah Hartenstein – 83 OVR (+1)

Cason Wallace – 80 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Joe – 80 OVR (+1)

Ajay Mitchell – 80 OVR (+1)

Jaylin Williams – 76 OVR (+1) Portland Trailblazers Deni Avidja – 88 OVR (+1)

Shaedon Sharpe – 83 OVR (+2)

Jerami Grant – 82 OVR (+1)

Donovan Clingan – 82 OVR (+2)

Kris Murray – 74 OVR (+1)

Sidy Cissoko – 72 OVR (+2)

Caleb Love – 72 OVR (+4)

Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanen – 87 OVR (-1)

Keyonte George – 83 OVR (+1)

Ace Bailey – 78 OVR (+3)

Isaiah Collier – 77 OVR (-2)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk – 75 OVR (+2)

Kevin Love – 74 OVR (+1)

Taylor Hendricks – 74 OVR (-1)

PACIFIC – NBA 2K26 December Ratings Update

Golden State Warriors Jonathan Kuminga – 79 OVR (-2)

Draymond Green – 79 OVR (-1)

Brandin Podziemski – 77 OVR (-1)

Moses Moody – 78 OVR (+1)

Buddy Hield – 75 OVR (-1)

Gary Payton II – 76 OVR (+1)

Quinten Post – 76 OVR (+1)

Will Richard – 76 OVR (+1)

Pat Spencer – 73 OVR (+4) Los Angeles Clippers James Harden – 90 OVR (+1)

Ivica Zubac – 86 OVR (-1)

John Collins – 77 OVR (-1)

Kris Dunn – 77 OVR (+1)

Brook Lopez – 76 OVR (-1)

Chris Paul – 74 OVR (-1)

Jordan Miller – 73 OVR (+2)

Kobe Sanders – 71 OVR (+1)

Cam Christie – 70 OVR (+2) Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James – 92 OVR (-2)

Austin Reaves – 89 OVR (+1)

Deandre Ayton – 83 OVR (+1)

Rui Hachimura – 79 OVR (-1)

Jaxson Hayes – 76 OVR (+1)

Jake LaRavia – 76 OVR (-1)

Bronny James Jr. – 69 OVR (+1) Phoenix Suns Devin Booker – 93 OVR (+1)

Dillon Brooks – 82 OVR (+1)

Mark Williams – 82 OVR (+2)

Grayson Allen – 82 OVR (+4)

Collin Gillespie – 79 OVR (+2)

Ryan Dunn – 76 OVR (-1)

Nick Richards – 75 OVR (-1)

Jordan Goodwin – 75 OVR (+2)

Oso Ighodaro – 74 OVR (+1) Sacramento Kings Zach LaVine – 83 OVR (-1)

DeMar DeRozan – 83 OVR (-1)

Keegan Murray – 81 OVR (+1)

Malik Monk – 79 OVR (-1)

Dennis Schroder – 77 OVR (-2)

Drew Eubanks – 76 OVR (+2)

Keon Ellis – 75 OVR (-1)

Maxime Reynaud – 74 OVR (+4)

SOUTHWEST – NBA 2K26 December Ratings Update