Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter made his 2025-26 season debut on Sunday night in the wine-and-gold's home opener, and immediately, the Cavs took notice.

“Just his size,” Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said after the 118-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. “You see our offense, I don't know how many he had, but our offensive [rebounds], we were just the more physical team. If he doesn't play, do you win that game? That's probably up in the air. He was huge, I thought.”

To answer Atkinson's question, Hunter grabbed four boards, and just one came on offense; that doesn't indicate his true impact on the glass. Hunter was in the mix whenever a shot went up, putting a body on somebody or leaping to disrupt opposing rebounders. It's something Cleveland is challenging him to be better at this year.

Hunter scored 16 points and dished out a couple of assists as well in his 27 minutes of court time. He had his off-the-dribble game working with a couple of mid-range pull-ups from the right elbow and got closer to the basket. Hunter hit a three-ball at the top of the perimeter on a pass from Donovan Mitchell, too, at a crucial time to start the fourth quarter.

“It was just efficient for him, and then, finding his spots,” Mitchell said. “Obviously, there were certain shots he turned down we wish he didn't. But the fact that he's continued to be aggressive, getting on the offensive rebounds, being a pest defensively, being able to switch 1-5 at the end. That's what he brings to us.”

“Just another option offensively,” Evan Mobley added. “Defensively, to have a big guy out there like that, especially against Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and the team that we played [Sunday]. So him being out there is definitely a different look.”

A glimpse at De’Andre Hunter’s post-practice workout in New York on Thursday featuring Kenny Atkinson’s stick-hand. All of the #Cavs coaching staff gave him side and baseline closeouts & made it a fun game. Hunter (knee) is questionable for tonight’s home opener vs. the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/eWc5sI97Ie — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) October 26, 2025

Hunter was not afraid to be aggressive with ball pressure, an area the Cavs are aiming to ratchet up even with the early-season foul trouble they've encountered.

It was a solid night at the office for Cleveland's new everyday starting small forward, who carried over his preseason momentum into his first game of the year. Things may have gotten delayed by a couple of games, but now Atkinson and Co. have their big wing back.