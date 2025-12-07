The Baltimore Ravens are keeping it close with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the team is down 27-22 midway through the fourth quarter. While the club attempts to take the lead in the AFC North standings, it appears the offense lost an explosive offensive weapon to a knee injury.

Reports indicate that running back Mitchell Keaton, who is 23 years old, has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest after suffering the injury, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Keaton ends his day with 76 rushing yards off six carries.

“Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the game.”

The third-year rusher was leading Baltimore in rushing yards before being ruled out. But due to the injury, the Ravens will have to rely more on Rasheen Ali as the backup running back behind Derrick Henry. Keaton Mitchell entered Week 14 with 209 total yards of scrimmage and a rushing touchdown.

It's unknown how serious the injury is for now. The Ravens will have to evaluate the knee injury before announcing Keaton Mitchell's official status. Hopefully, it's not too serious, as Baltimore's offense could use his explosiveness in the final stretch of the regular season. Look for the Ravens to announce Mitchell's status in the coming days.

Mitchell first joined Baltimore in 2023 as an undrafted free agent. However, he's managed to remain on the roster and serve as a solid change-of-pace back. That's the role the former East Carolina Pirates running back has played throughout his NFL career so far.