The College Football Playoff bracket was revealed on Sunday, and it spelled doom for Notre Dame fans. The Fighting Irish were snubbed of a bid, as was BYU and other teams. Miami (FL) earned the no. 10 seed, which was the final at-large bid.

Interestingly, the old BCS ranking formula would have resulted in a different decision, per The Athletic's Chris Vannini.

“Notable: The only difference between the CFP committee and the old BCS formula hypothetical is that the old BCS would've had Notre Dame ahead of Alabama and Miami. The rest of the CFP field would've been the exact same,” Vannini posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The reporter also released a chart that showed the findings, using data from the account BCSKnowHow.com.

Notable: The only difference between the CFP committee and the old BCS formula hypothetical is that the old BCS would've had Notre Dame ahead of Alabama and Miami. The rest of the CFP field would've been the exact same. https://t.co/H3BRxS6Sh5 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Notre Dame fans were devastated to see their beloved Fighting Irish denied a bid. Last season, Notre Dame earned a berth and made a run all the way to the national championship game. Notre Dame ended up losing to Ohio State.

Alabama got in the CFP as the no. 9 seed, despite having three losses this season. The Crimson Tide got blown out in the SEC championship by Georgia on Saturday.

Article Continues Below

The College Football Playoff bracket made history

This is the first year of the CFP that will feature two group of 5 teams. Tulane is in as the no. 11 seed, while James Madison also sneaked in the playoff as the no. 12 and final seed. Because Duke upset Virginia in the ACC championship, JMU finished the season ranked higher than the ACC champion Blue Devils.

Notre Dame fans are understandably upset at missing the CFP, but so are BYU fans as well as fans at other schools. College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit says some changes should be made to the selection process.

“It’d be great if we had 16 teams. Maybe that’s the next answer to get this thing up to 16 teams,” Herbstreit said on the ESPN rankings show, and reported by Newsweek.

CFP first-round games start on December 19, when no. 8 seed Oklahoma plays no. 9 seed Alabama.