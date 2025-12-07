The Cincinnati Bengals are in a tight battle against the Buffalo Bills. Amid the snowy wonderland in Orchard Park, another significant injury to Cincy's offense has cropped up. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was in the blue medical tent after a hard fall just one week after missing last week with a concussion.

“Higgins has emerged from the injury tent but does not have his helmet. Will see what the Bengals say the injury designation is,” ESPN's Ben Baty reported.

Tee Higgins #bengals Second time today his head slams into the cold ground. Being evaluated now. Hope he’s okay. Just had a concussion in week 12 pic.twitter.com/PxampC8SSH — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Higgins suffered a concussion in Week 12 against the New England Patriots. He missed Joe Burrow's return on Thanksgiving, but already has 67 yards in this game.