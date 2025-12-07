Things have gone from bad to worse for the Washington Commanders in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings in a 31-0 blowout. A short while after Jayden Daniels reinjured his arm, Vikings defensive back Jay Ward slammed into Zach Ertz while he was going up for a catch. The hit caused what looked like a gruesome leg injury, with Ertz's leg bending in an unnatural way.

As Ertz was being prepped to leave the field on a cart, the tight end was sobbing under a towel while being consoled by quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Feel so bad for Ertz. Great player and even better person.

The 13-year veteran was having a typically productive season with 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. Ertz turned 35 in early November.

This is the latest blow to the Commanders, who have experienced an incredibly tough and disappointing season after making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game last season. However, this year the team's roster has been marred by injuries to the likes Terry McLaurin, Daniels, and now Ertz, among others.

When the final whistle blows on the Commanders-Vikings Week 14 blowout, the Commanders will drop to 3-10 on the season.

Despite featuring one of the most promising young signal-callers in the league in 2025, the Commanders actually have the oldest roster in the NFL. In addition to Zach Ertz, players like Bobby Wagner, Von Miller, Laremy Tunsil, McLaurin, and Mariota are all over 30.

With Ertz now likely facing a long rehab and players like Wagner and Miller possibly retiring this offseason, the Commanders face a major rebuild in the next few seasons. The good news is they do have their quarterback, as long as Daniels' injury-filled 2025 was just bad luck and not a trend.