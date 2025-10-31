The Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing the Toronto Raptors, but there are a few key players who are on the injury report before the game. Donovan Mitchell is dealing with left hamstring tightness, and Jarrett Allen has a left hand, fourth finger fracture. Mitchell has been on the injury report prior to this and still ended up playing against the Boston Celtics.

As for Allen, he suffered a fracture on his finger during pregame warmups before the Celtics, but he still decided to play through it without any protection. Mitchell and Allen have been important to the Cavs' success so far this season, especially with players such as Darous Garland and Max Strus sidelined with injuries.

Mitchell and Allen are both listed as questionable against the Raptors, which means it could be 50-50 if they play. Mitchell has shown throughout his time with the Cavs is if he can move, he's going to play. Right now, he's the most important player on the team, and he does the heavy lifting when it comes to scoring the ball. With Garland out, there is even more of a responsibility for him to make things happen for the Cavs.

As for Allen, it's uncertain if his finger has gotten worse since playing on it the last time, and if it did, he may have to play with a splinter on. Despite the fracture, Allen finished the game with 16 points and six rebounds, but the Cavs still lost.

It's still quite early in the season for players to try and gut through injuries, and if Allen needs some time to get his finger better, that may be the best decision. If it's not a problem for him to play and he can deal with the pain, there's no question that he'll do whatever he can to suit up.