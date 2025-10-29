On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics, in search of their fourth straight win. The Cavs most recently picked up a comfortable road victory over the Detroit Pistons, made even more impressive by the fact that both Darius Garland and Max Strus are currently out of the lineup due to injury.

Before the game against the Celtics, the Cavs' injury report got a late update regarding star Donovan Mitchell, who is now listed as questionable for the contest due to left hamstring tightness.

“He'll definitely go out there and try it … and see where we land,” said head coach Kenny Atkinson, per Bobby Manning of CLNS on X, formerly Twitter.

Mitchell later said during warmups that he would indeed be playing.

Donovan Mitchell broke his own news on live TV that he'll be playing in Cavs-Celtics tonight 😅pic.twitter.com/ow7GmdY6EG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 29, 2025

Joining Mitchell on the injury report is Sam Merrill, who has gotten off to a hot start this year but will miss the game in Boston due to a right hip contusion.

Meanwhile, the Celtics' injury report lists Jaylen Brown as probable due to left hamstring strain injury management. Boston of course will be without superstar Jayson Tatum for at least the majority of this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles he suffered in last year's playoffs.

For the Cavs, Mitchell has done a great job of running the point guard position thus far this year, as the Cavs' offense doesn't seem to have missed too much of a beat despite playing without Garland and Strus. The Cavs started out this season with a dud against the New York Knicks but have since reeled off three straight wins, including two against likely playoff teams in the East.

If Mitchell were unable to go in the Celtics game, the Cavs would likely lean even more heavily on Evan Mobley, the power forward whom many expect to take another leap into genuine star status this year.

In any case, the Cavs and Celtics are slated to tip things off at 7:00 PM ET from Boston. The game will be carried by ESPN.