Jarrett Allen pulled off a solid dunk highlight during the Cleveland Cavaliers' regular-season matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Going into the contest, the Cavaliers lost their season-opener on the road to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. As a team with championship aspirations, they need their first win to be on the right track and start creating momentum.

Allen was ready for the task as he dunked the ball with less than four minutes remaining in the first quarter. He was on the perimeter with the ball as he drove his way into the paint, then soared in the air to complete the one-handed slam.

JARRETT ALLEN DROPS THE HAMMER 🔨💥 pic.twitter.com/NbXnj3H6RT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers played against Nets

It was a great dunking highlight for Jarrett Allen to add to his collection, having a solid display as the Cavaliers lead 63-51 against the Nets.

Cleveland landed a solid punch to start the game. They outscored Brooklyn 34-23 in the opening 12 minutes of play, making plenty of shots to build the lead. The visitors kept controlling the momentum even as the hosts slowly recovered in the second quarter.

Rebounding and turnovers have played roles in the matchup so far. The Cavaliers have the upper hand in both categories, securing 21 rebounds while limiting their turnovers to eight. The Nets have been inconsistent in these areas, grabbing 16 rebounds while committing 11 turnovers.

Three players have scored in double-digits throughout the first 24 minutes, including Allen. He has 13 points, three rebounds and a block on 5-of-6 shooting from the field. Donovan Mitchell leads the way with 14 points and four assists, Evan Mobley has 11 points and four rebounds, while Sam Merrill put up nine points and four assists.

After this matchup, the Cavaliers will prepare for their next contest. They will be at home, hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. ET.