The Cleveland Cavaliers have been searching for consistency this season, and were trying to add to their current win streak as they faced off against the New York Knicks as one of the NBA’s slate of Christmas Day games. During the Cavs’ game against the Knicks, Darius Garland saw his teammate Donovan Mitchell streaking to the basket, and hit him with a perfect alley-oop from halfcourt.

GARLAND TO MITCHELL HALFCOURT LOB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hKhPR6B7DO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Darius Garland alley-oop play to Donovan Mitchell occurred early in the third quarter of the Cavs’ Christmas game against the Knicks, and increased the Cavs lead at the time to five points, 68-63.

The Cavs came into Thursday’s game with a 17-14 record, a far cry from where they were in the standings at this point last season. They are currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Cavs have had players in and out of the lineup all season, but were relatively healthy on Christmas with their All-Star backcourt of Mitchell and Garland in the lineup.

Mitchell in particular has been putting up career numbers. Coming into the Christmas Day game, Mitchell had appeared in 28 games, at just about 34 minutes per game. He had been averaging a career-high 30.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 38.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 84.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His field goal percentage and 3-point percentage are also career-highs.

Garland, on the other hand, has been limited due to injury. He’s appeared in only 15 games to this point, at a little over 30 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 17.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists with splits of 39.7 percent shooting from the field, 35.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 88.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.