The Brooklyn Nets filled their last open two-way spot on Friday, signing rookie Chaney Johnson. A 6-foot-7 wing, Johnson spent his first three college seasons at Division 2 Alabama Huntsville before transferring to Auburn for the last two seasons.

During his two seasons with the Tigers, Johnson helped lead them to the 2024 SEC Tournament Championship, the 2025 SEC Regular Season Championship and the 2025 Final Four. The 23-year-old averaged 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 56.7 percent shooting from the field and 29.4 percent from three last season.

After going undrafted, Johnson joined the Cleveland Cavaliers' G League affiliate to start this season.

Johnson impressed during the first half of the year with the Canton Charge, flashing explosive athleticism and two-way versatility. He averaged 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks on 60.4 percent shooting in 25.5 minutes per game across 16 appearances. He converted 40.0 percent of his three-point attempts during that span, albeit on low volume (2.7 attempts per 36 minutes).

Johnson scored in double figures during 10 outings for the Charge, including three consecutive 20-point games from Nov. 7-12 to open the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament. He recorded double-digit rebounds three times, multiple steals five times and multiple blocks in five games.

Johnson's signing comes after he turned in a pair of impressive performances in front of Brooklyn's front office at the G League Showcase. He averaged 10.5 points and 4.0 rebounds on 9-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from three across two appearances in Orlando.

Johnson joins Tyson Etienne and E.J. Liddell as the Nets' two-way players. Brooklyn's roster now stands at 18 total players.