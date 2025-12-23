Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter looked as confident as he was at the beginning of the season on Monday night, scoring 27 points on 9-of-13 from the field and literally bloodying his nose in his best game in some time. It's only the third time this year that he's come off the bench, a decision that Hunter shared he and Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson came to together last week.

“It's huge that he has the respect to come to me to ask how I feel about it,” Hunter told ClutchPoints in a media scrum after Cleveland's skid-snapping 139-132 win over the Charlotte Hornets. “I think that's big, and it's kind of a mutual agreement. We both felt the same. Here we are.”

Before Monday's performance, Hunter had been scuffling since Thanksgiving. In his previous 10 games, he was shooting 36.5% on nearly 10 attempts per contest, with a paltry 25.0% three-point percentage. His rebounding was down, his handle was off, and his individual defense was not up to par.

Before the Cavs took on the Chicago Bulls last Wednesday on the road, Atkinson shifted Hunter to the bench to create a spark for him and a score-lacking group.

“I think there were some good signs putting him with that second unit,” Atkinson said following Friday's home loss to the Bulls. “Obviously, still some bumps and not perfect, but I know I talked to him after the game, and he felt more comfortable. I think it's a better fit. I'm not saying this is for the rest of the season. Let's see when guys start trickling back, and we get everybody back, if we keep it. But for right now, I think it's a good move. Good move for him. Good move for the team.

“I always look at, if a guy's struggling, as good a player as that [is], I kind of put a lot on me. I have to figure out a better way to help him because he's too good a player to be at this level. He's probably at a C-level. He should be at an A-level. I put most of that on my shoulders. It's only been two games, so let's see how that works out. But we’re going to keep trying different things to help him. But I put a lot of that on myself.”

Hunter explained why he and Atkinson concluded that playing with the second unit is better for him.

“I mean, just going off the results,” Hunter said. “It wasn't looking too great. It wasn't working too great. The numbers said it wasn't working great. So, just try to look for a different outcome.”

With the bench, Hunter is poised to get more touches and higher usage than he would with the starters. He can be the star of that particular five and provide a boost, as he did last year as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate with the Cavs and Atlanta Hawks. His production against Charlotte is only a taste of what that opportunity can lead to.

Atkinson felt that the toughness he showed to stay in the game after taking a Moussa Diabate elbow to the nose was admirable. While it was a great offensive night for Hunter, it was even better on the other side of the ball.

“He's a tough dude, physical,” Atkinson said. “He's the one guy that can stand up to these guys that kind of bully you and hit you with their shoulder.”

“He wants to bump,” Darius Garland added. “He wants to be physical with guys. He got his whole nose knocked off, came back in, and had a great second half, so that's just one example of what he does.”

It's an example of the gritty nature that is required when the postseason comes around. Hunter feels like he can be that guy to play with that attitude.

“I try to,” Hunter said. “Sometimes it gets tough with the officiating and things like that. You get a couple early fouls, you can't play as physical. But if I'm not in foul trouble or anything like that, definitely try to — whatever the matchup I have — be physical and try to be that physical force for the team.

“I think it's needed. I think it's more of a mindset thing. A lot of guys are strong and things like that, but it just takes an actual effort to be physical and to make those extra plays and stuff like that. I won't say I'm great at it every night. It's something I've got to improve on. So this is a start.”

Hunter told ClutchPoints that he didn't feel any different coming into Monday's tilt with the Hornets. That may be true, but this was Hunter's highest scoring output since November 8 and his first 20-point night in over a month. That is a definite sight for sore eyes.

“Just trusting my work,” Hunter said. “I've had a lot of ups and downs in my career, so a shooting slump isn't gonna stop me from shooting.”

“Him just playing with no thought, man, just going out there just being a hooper as he is, it's really good to see,” Garland added. “I mean, he's a big spark for us whenever he's going like that on both sides of the ball. So it's really good to see him with some confidence and playing really well.”