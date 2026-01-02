It’s been a rough week for the Los Angeles Chargers. The team suffered an ugly loss to the Houston Texans in Week 17, which allowed the Denver Broncos to clinch the AFC West. And after coming up short against Houston, the Chargers’ social media team took another brutal loss.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that Drew Brees made the list of 15 finalists for the class of 2026. It’s Brees’ first year of eligibility after he retired in 2020.

The football world is excited to see Brees inducted into the Hall of Fame. But the Chargers took things in an unexpected direction. When the finalists were announced, the team posted a photo of Brees in a Chargers uniform and wrote, “Closer to Canton.”

closer to canton pic.twitter.com/xyFJrZVpdh — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 30, 2025

Chargers anger fans with Drew Brees post

While Brees began his career with the Chargers, the organization famously acquired Philip Rivers in a draft day deal with the New York Giants. The team wanted Eli Manning to replace Brees but had to settle for Rivers when Manning refused to sign.

Brees was playing on a one-year deal with the Chargers when he suffered a torn labrum and other damage to his throwing shoulder in the last game of the 2005 season. The Chargers let Brees leave as a free agent in the wake of the injury, elevating Rivers to QB1.

Brees would prove the doubters in San Diego and elsewhere wrong. He signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2006 and spent the final 15 years of his career with the team. Brees thrived in New Orleans, winning a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2009 and finishing with the second-most passing yards (80,358), passing touchdowns (571) and completions (7,142) in NFL history.

Seeing Brees associated with the Chargers ahead of his well-deserved Hall of Fame induction didn’t sit right with some fans.

Mac wrote:

“Claiming a QB you threw away because of injury is wild”

Tony Posnanski added:

“Will fit in great with Chargers HOFer Johnny Unitas.”

Jay commented:

“Delete this he isn’t yours”

Adam noted:

“Y’all doubted his shoulder, panicked, and donated a Hall of Fame career to New Orleans. For FREE. Weirdos.”

Ghost of Adam Gase asked:

“Y’all gonna claim Eli Manning when he gets his jacket too?”

whoisthepriest added:

“This is shameless. Exactly what I’d expect from a Los Angeles organization. His legacy is in the crescent city pals.”