Ole Miss football junior kicker Lucas Carneiro set a Sugar Bowl record not just once on Thursday night.

Playing against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Carneiro got the scoring in the contest started with a record-breaking 55-yard field goal in the first quarter. That broke the record previously held by the Oklahoma State Cowboys' John Carroll, who kicked a 53-yard field goal way back in 1972.

While it took over five decades for someone to top Carroll's record, Carneiro needed just under three minutes to break his own mark. With 2:13 remaining on the clock in the first period, Carneiro scored on a 56-yard field goal that gave the Rebels a 6-0 lead.

You can watch those two field goals by Carneiro here:

COLLEGE KICKER FROM 55-YD AND 56-YD 🔥 Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro has now made the second and third-longest field goals in CFP History 👏 pic.twitter.com/52XD7u1i6c — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 2, 2026 Expand Tweet

Carneiro helped set the tone early in the game in favor of the No. 6-seed Ole Miss football, which is looking to keep its College Football Playoff dream alive. The Rebels arrived in the quarterfinal portion of the CFP to face the No. 3-seed Georgia Bulldogs after crushing the No. 11-seed Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford in the first round.

A transfer from the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers football program, Carneiro entered the Sugar Bowl 24-of-28 on his field goal attempts in the 2025 college football season. His longest field goal prior to his record-breaking kick was 54 yards.

Carneiro surely is savoring his made field goals against Georgia, especially since he did not get an opportunity to get one in the first meeting between these two teams. He went 5-of-5, however, on extra-point kick attempts in a 43-35 loss to the Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Oct. 18.