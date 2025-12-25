The Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing the New York Knicks on Christmas Day, and they may be getting one of their key players back. Evan Mobley has been out for the past few games, as he's been dealing with a left calf strain. He's still on the injury report with the strain, and he was originally supposed to be out for two to four weeks. Calf strains have seen an increase in the league this season, and teams are staying cautious about how their players will recover, since they could possibly lead to an Achilles injury.

For the Cavs, it's evident that Mobley is not on the floor for them, and the hope is that he makes a full recovery, while also making it back a little quicker.

Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Evan Mobley's injury status vs. Knicks

Article Continues Below

Mobley is listed as questionable against the Knicks, and it's uncertain if he will be available on Christmas. If Mobley is active, he'd make it back to the floor before even two weeks, which would be amazing, especially for a calf injury. Hopefully, the Cavs have done everything they could to make sure that Mobley is 100% and he can return to the floor.

At the same time, it would not be a surprise if Mobley missed just a few more games so he can continue to get better.

The Cavs have not been the same team that they were last year, and it's mostly been because of injuries, but they also haven't been playing well. Mobley was a key to their success last year and early this season, and what he brings on both sides of the ball is imperative.

The Cavs could use Mobley for a team like the Knicks, who have been playing well this season, but at this point, they won't know if they'll have him on the floor.