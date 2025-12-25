ESPN and the NBA are back again this year for Dunk the Halls, where a group of Disney players step on the court to play some basketball. This year, they'll be playing during the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks games, as they try to show the kids their array of skills on the floor.

There have been some surprising appearances, and this year, a key piece is expected to show up for both teams, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Sources tell me that Stitch, the beloved Blue alien from Lilo & Stitch, is not only here on Main Street as a spectator, but he will also suit up and play in today's game,” Charania said. “NBA evaluators described Stitch as an undersized, but relentless competitor. Both organizations are said to be embracing the chaos.

“Stitch is officially listed as active, and is expected to come off the bench for both the Knicks and the Cavs.”

It will be interesting to see what Stitch ends up doing for both teams, but he could end up playing some crucial minutes wherever he fits in.

Outside of Dunk the Halls, the Cavs and Knicks are looking to get a win on Christmas, and it should be a good matchup between the two.

For the Cavs, they have not played their best this season, but it should be no doubt that they figure things out sooner rather than later. They were able to get Evan Mobley back after he missed some time due to a calf strain, and his presence should make things better on both sides of the ball.

As for the Knicks, they've been playing some of their best basketball so far this season, and are looking to keep that momentum going. It'll be interesting to see who comes out on top – and if Stitch can make a difference.