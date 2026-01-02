Kevin Durant continues to strengthen his Hall of Fame NBA legacy, as he thrives in his first season with the Houston Rockets. The organization was unfazed by the former MVP's age, identifying him as the player who could push the team into championship contention following last year's first-round exit. He certainly looks like the missing link to this point of the campaign, giving the squad a crucial and efficient boost on offense. Durant is already making franchise history.

The 37-year-old scored 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting to go with 11 assists in a 120-96 road win over the Brooklyn Nets, becoming the oldest Rockets player to post 20-plus points ad 10-plus dimes, per the Real App X account. Durant did have six turnovers, but he consistently elevates his squad.

Although Houston is six and a half games behind the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder, the two-time NBA Finals MVP's tenure in Space City is going swimmingly.

Kevin Durant is the Rockets' top scoring option, even with All-Star big man Alperen Sengun enjoying a career campaign. His offensive mastery is truly something to behold. The six-time All-NBA First-Team selection was averaging 25.5 points per game entering this New Year's face-off with Brooklyn, while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 43.7 percent from behind the 3-point line. He appears to have plenty left in the tank.

Houston (21-10) will continue to lean on Durant. If all goes as planned, he will be a powerful difference-maker in the playoffs. The Rockets have much to do before that time arrives, however. They will bring their four-game winning streak to American Airlines Center for Saturday's matchup versus the Dallas Mavericks (12-23).