The Kansas City Royals are hoping to reinforce their outfield by adding veteran Lane Thomas, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic. Both sides have come to an agreement on a one-year, $5.25 million deal that includes $1 million in incentives, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

KC is reportedly interested in Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez, but general manager J.J. Picollo clearly wanted some insurance in case a blockbuster trade is unattainable. Before this move, the Royals were linked to other outfielders like Harrison Bader, Austin Hays and Mike Yastrzemski.

Although fans understandably want the organization to significantly upgrade the lineup, Thomas has proven himself to be productive in the past.