The Atlanta Braves continue to make headlines this MLB offseason, as conversations around their shortstop position have intensified. The team’s need for more offense has fueled a wave of Braves offseason rumors, especially following comments from one of the franchise's most respected former players.

During a recent episode of the Foul Territory network, former Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur expressed his belief that the organization should strongly consider pursuing star free agent Bo Bichette in free agency. Francoeur, who now serves as a broadcaster for Atlanta, did not hold back in stating what he believes the front office must do to take the next step. The show later took to its X (formerly known as Twitter), to share the video of Francoeur’s comments, further amplifying the discussion surrounding the Braves’ shortstop plans.

“I'd like to see the Braves get some offense from their shortstop.”

The timing of Francoeur’s comments could not be more intriguing. With the 2025 Winter Meetings now wrapped and major names still on the market, the Braves situation at shortstop has become one of the most discussed topics in baseball. Bichette, coming off a stellar season with the Blue Jays, offers the mix of contact and power that Atlanta’s lineup has lacked in that position since Dansby Swanson’s departure to the Chicago Cubs in December of 2022.

The former Braves outfielder’s stance adds weight to the growing sense that Atlanta’s front office must act soon. His public endorsement on a player-driven platform signals that even those close to the organization recognize the urgency to make a move.

Several other contenders have also been connected to Bichette, including the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets. The former Braves outfielder’s opinion adds a layer of local validation to those rumors. For fans, it reignites hope that the Braves could make a major splash before Opening Day—one that could transform their infield and help reopen their championship window.