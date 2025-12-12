On Tuesday, streaming service Amazon Prime dropped a new series centered on the athletic pursuits of Minnesota Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards.

Titled “Serious Business with Anthony Edwards”, the show is about the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick stepping out of his comfort zone to challenge some of the best athletes and celebrities as well in other sports.

With Edwards' show getting some buzz already, a former Major League Baseball star pitcher has come out to issue a challenge to the Timberwolves' franchise player.

“Hey @anthonyedwards if you want to face a Cy Young winner for your challenge series, I’m here in Phoenix. Come step in the box,” former Los Angeles Dodgers star hurler Trevor Bauer wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

It's perhaps a long shot for now for Bauer to be on the show, but at least he grabbed Edwards' attention.

Article Continues Below

Bauer used to be one of the best pitchers in the big leagues and even won a National League Cy Young Award in 2020, when he was still with the Cincinnati Reds.

But he has also not pitched in MLB since the 2021 campaign after getting suspended for 324 games (later reduced to 194) following allegations of sexual assault from multiple women. Bauer was never charged with a crime, however, and has since taken his talents overseas, while still keeping his hopes up for an MLB return one day.

At the end of the day, this is just nothing more than a side gig for Edwards, whose main goal will always be winning an NBA championship.

With Edwards as the clear face of the Minnesota franchise, the Timberwolves have become one of the top teams to watch out for not just in the Western Conference but in the entire league.

Edwards and the Timberwolves came so near to reaching the NBA Finals in each of the last two seasons, having made it to the Western Conference Finals in 2023 and 2024 before getting eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in those playoff series, respectively.