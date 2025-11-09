Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Max Strus is still a long way from returning to the court, but Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said that he is on the mend.

Before Saturday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, Atkinson provided an update on Strus, who is recovering from a Jones fracture of his left foot. He suffered the injury during a routine workout just three weeks before training camp.

“He's on the court shooting, so that's good,” Atkinson said. “Still no contact yet, but he is doing on-court work, progressing well. No setbacks.”

While Strus is likely to be on the sidelines until at least the New Year, it is good to know that there hasn't been a bump in his road back to overcoming his latest obstacle.

Darius Garland just returned from his offseason surgery on Wednesday night, leaving Strus as the final piece to come back from a procedure that's held him out. Donovan Mitchell has repeatedly praised Strus and Garland for being by Cleveland's side during this start of the season.

Article Continues Below

“Him and Max have done a very good job of [staying actively invested],” Mitchell said on Wednesday. “You can be hurt sometimes and kind of be detached from the group.”

Strus said on Cavs Media Day, before training camp, that he intended to be a voice in the locker room and encourage his teammates while he was healing.

“Just take it day by day. I know I'll be alright in the end 'cause of the work that I've put in and how serious I take my rehab,” Strus said. “I've been going at it every single day and trying to push as much as I can without being stupid. So, I'll be ready when the time comes and I can't wait for that moment.

“The optimism is still there. The positive vibe is still there. I still want to be around this group and be able to contribute at a high level. I'm excited to get back. It sucks right now, but it'll be fine in the long run.”