Ending his rookie campaign with the New York Giants, Jaxson Dart is more determined than ever to put the disappointment of a 4-13 season behind him. New York had its fair share of setbacks, but Dart has made it clear that 2026 will be a different story.

“I feel like I’m a player who can shift the game and change it in a way for our team to win,” said Dart after the Giants' 34-17 Week 18 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. “That’s just the kind of confidence that I have. Things are going to change here. We’re going to start doing this a lot more.”

He has no doubt it’s going to happen.

“Because there’s no other option,” Dart said. “That’s how I see it. I’m not going to lead in a way that’s not having the highest expectations in mind with everybody around me. I know that we have guys in place that have that same mindset.

“We can’t accept what happened this year to happen ever again. It’s going to have me and everybody else sick that we’re going to be having to watch other teams play [in the playoffs]. We’ve got to make sure that we don’t let that happen again.”

Over the past three seasons, New York has managed just 13 victories, with records of 6-11 in 2023, 3-13 in 2024, and 4-13 this year, which comes out to a combined 8-30 record in the last 38 games dating to the end of 2023.

The Giants’ four wins this season all came with Dart under center for four of eight games, including the final two weeks against the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas. Against Las Vegas, he completed 22 of 30 passes for 207 yards while rushing nine times for 48 yards and two touchdowns, and versus Dallas, he went 22 of 32 for 230 yards, added two passing touchdowns, and contributed 32 rushing yards. Amid a challenging season, Dart's preparation, calm demeanor, and ability to bring out the best in others haven’t gone unnoticed.

Statistically, Dart showed promise in his first NFL season. The No. 25 overall pick completed 216 of 339 passes for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed 86 times for 487 yards and nine touchdowns, setting a franchise rookie record and ranking third all-time for rushing TDs by a rookie quarterback behind Cam Newton (14) and Billy Kilmer (10).

Looking ahead, New York has Dart as the centerpiece of their rebuild, alongside emerging offensive talents Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, and defensive difference-makers Abdul Carter and Brian Burns. As far as the team’s immediate future is concerned, it would be searching for a permanent head coach following Brian Daboll’s firing in November.