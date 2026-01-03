With Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon sidelined, the Denver Nuggets arrived in Cleveland on Friday night looking like a shell of their championship selves. But nobody told Jamal Murray that.

The Blue Arrow absolutely erupted in the first half against the Cavaliers, putting the team on his back with a vintage performance that had NBA Twitter in a frenzy. Murray dropped a staggering 28 points and three assists in just 18 minutes of action, shooting 10-of-16 from the field and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

It was a masterclass in scoring efficiency. Every time the Cavs tried to tighten up, Murray had an answer. He wasn’t just hitting open shots; he was making tough, contested buckets that left defenders shaking their heads.

Jamal Murray carrying the Nuggets without Jokić and Gordon: pic.twitter.com/hXCPFLT1LS — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 3, 2026 Expand Tweet

Halftime thoughts:

• Jamal Murray 🐐

•The guys are all talking to each other on the court and are playing hard af

• Spencer Jones continues to be incredible

•Holmes was in foul trouble early

•PWAT giving us good minutes pic.twitter.com/8HRhbv6mme — Tatiana (@Tatianaclinares) January 3, 2026

Jamal Murray is awesome but this isn’t sustainable. We need AG/CB back ASAP. pic.twitter.com/C95FDASgI8 — Jokic Burner (@MikesMajorTakes) January 3, 2026

Fans couldn't believe what they were seeing, with one user on X, formerly Twitter, posting, “Jamal Murray looking like prime MJ out there.”

Despite Cleveland’s best efforts to slow him down, Murray was in a complete rhythm. Another fan noted the futility of the Cavs' defensive scheme: “Cleveland is starting to double Jamal Murray but he's just scoring anyway lol.”

Article Continues Below

Jamal Murray is shooting 49% on stepback threes this season. FOURTY NINE pic.twitter.com/UIUuh9VJks — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) January 3, 2026

Jamal Murray has 14 of the Nuggets first 17 points 🔥🏹#JamAllStar🌟 pic.twitter.com/ecv3USuxOw — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) January 3, 2026

The context of the performance made it even more impressive. With the Nuggets’ roster decimated by injuries, the Cavaliers likely game-planned almost entirely around stopping the Canadian guard. It didn’t matter. As one observer pointed out, “Cleveland coach said their defense is getting better but they let Jamal Murray drop 28 in the first half when he literally don’t have anyone else lol crazy.”

While the Nuggets are navigating a brutal stretch of health luck, performances like this serve as a reminder that “Playoff Jamal” can make an appearance in January, too.