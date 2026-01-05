The Cleveland Browns have fired Kevin Stefanski after a 5-12 season. It was a disastrous year for Cleveland, marked by three different starting quarterbacks and disastrous losses. Within minutes of Stefanski's firing, the New York Giants were named as a fit for the two-time Coach of the Year by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

From @gmfb: The #Browns fire HC Kevin Stefanski, which makes him an immediate candidate for other jobs and I’d expect the #Giants to have interest. pic.twitter.com/Fne73a78Kh — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

“When the Browns let go of Stefanski, you've got other teams that are saying, when you look at this landscape of head coaching candidates right now, there is no Ben Johnson. There aren't many hot offensive playcallers. In fact, half the league is called by the head coach on offense, so that whittles it down. Then you have some guys who are re-treads and in some cases might get fired themselves as offensive coordinators.”

“That's what makes Stefanski attractive to some teams with, let's say, young quarterbacks. Let's say the New York Giants, because they've got themselves a quarterback in Jaxson Dart that they want to be able to bring in someone who is experienced and potentially has that element on the offensive side of the ball.”

Stefanski was with the Browns for six seasons, leading the 2020 and 2023 squads to playoff appearances. The Giants fired Brian Daboll after a 2-8 start to the season and now look to pair a new coach with Jaxson Dart. While Big Blue played its way out of the number one overall pick, there is still optimism for the future.

The Giants are not the only head coach opening with a young quarterback. Cam Ward was drafted ahead of Jaxson Dart last April and had a solid rookie campaign. Brian Callahan was let go during the season, and Tennessee will hire a new coach for their star quarterback.

The Browns are heading in a new direction after six seasons with Stefanski at the helm.