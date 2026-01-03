Jarrett Allen enjoyed a great highlight alongside Donovan Mitchell during the Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

Allen is going through his ninth season in the NBA, his sixth with the Cavaliers. He has affirmed himself as one of the best rebounders and shot blockers in the league, standing out among the rest at the center position.

Allen put his defensive skillset to good use once again during Cleveland's game against Denver. The highlight took place within the first two minutes of the second quarter as Allen made a huge rejection on Peyton Watson as the Cavaliers went on the fast break. The play ended with Mitchell throwing down a fierce one-handed dunk.

How Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers played against Nuggets

It was a great highlight for Jarrett Allen to start and for Donovan Mitchell to finish. They enjoyed playing solid roles in helping the Cavaliers take down the Nuggets 113-108 at home.

Even though Denver missed Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas due to injury, the squad remained persistent as they led 97-88 going into the fourth quarter. Despite this, Cleveland refused to back down as they ignited a rally in the last 12 minutes, outscoring the Nuggets 25-11 to come away with the victory.

Four players scored in double-digits for Cleveland in the win. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 33 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a steal. He shot 14-of-24 from the field, including 5-of-12 from beyond the arc. Darius Garland came next with 18 points and eight assists, De'Andre Hunter had 16 points and five rebounds, while Craig Porter Jr. provided 10 points and five rebounds.

Cleveland improved to a 20-16 record on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a three-way tie with the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers for fifth place while trailing the Toronto Raptors by 0.5 games.

The Cavaliers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. ET.