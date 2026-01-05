The Chicago Bears did not look like themselves for much of Week 18. Chicago lost 19-16 against Detroit in a game where their Ben Johnson-led offense was absent until the fourth quarter. But as much as the offense struggled, it was Chicago's defense that really looked like the outmatched unit.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker did not hold back when talking about what went wrong against the Lions.

“We were playing a whole bunch of man today. No help in the middle. Lotta picks and rubs. Really, they schemed us up, and we had to do a better job covering,” Brisker said after the game, per Mark Grote. “They just got us in the right call. They just out schemed us, just being honest.”

Those comments do not reflect well on Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Especially the parts about being out schemed by the Lions.

This is not the first time that Brisker has voiced frustration about Chicago's defense during the 2025 season.

Brisker called out his defense for letting down the offense during Chicago's Week 17 shootout with San Francisco.

“We let the offense down,” Brisker said after that game, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin. “I'm going to say it. We let the offense down, period. I feel like Caleb and them, they gave us enough points to do what we had to do to win. The defense didn't.”

Chicago's defense has thrived in 2025 based off great turnover luck more than a strong defensive scheme. It would not be surprising if the Bears explored other options at defensive coordinator this offseason.

Of course, the Dennis Allen and the Bears' defense still have time to turn things around.

Chicago lost in Week 18, but they still secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs after Washington defeated Philadelphia on Sunday.

Next up for the Bears is a home playoff game against the Packers on Saturday January 10th at 8PM.

It will be fascinating to watch how well Chicago's defense plays at home against a hated division rival.