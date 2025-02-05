As the annual NBA trade deadline fast approaches, teams are making bold moves to strengthen their rosters. While the Cleveland Cavaliers may not aim for the same high-profile NBA trades as the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, there are certainly opportunities for the Cavs to enhance their lineup.

Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson emphasized the importance of exploring all options before the annual NBA trade deadline, noting that it would be “not smart” to overlook potential upgrades.

“You have to listen to everything out there,” Atkinson said before Cleveland's home matchup against the Boston Celtics. “You’d be really not smart if you didn’t listen and talk about how you can get better. It’s just the business we’re in.”

The Cavs are currently riding high. They own a league-best 40 wins and the top offensive rating in the league. However, their roster isn’t without its flaws. The team could significantly benefit from additional support on the wing. Ideally, that player is someone who can play either the small forward or power forward positions. Currently, Dean Wade is the only player suited for that role. However, Wade is sidelined due to injury.

While Atkinson didn’t directly identify the position needing attention, he highlighted the need for flexibility with one or two bigs during playoff matchups. Right now, the Cavs are at a disadvantage without a fully healthy Wade, which has been a recurring issue throughout his career.

“Every series is different,” Atkinson said when asked why playing two bigs has become an NBA trend. “It might be a playoff series for not two bigs, but playing smaller. So [having two bigs] just gives you more versatility.”

What should the Cavs look for at the annual trade deadline?

With the trade deadline looming, the Cavs have an exciting chance to make strategic enhancements that could propel their championship aspirations forward.

Finding a player who can bolster the squad alongside Wade, such as Cam Johnson or De’Andre Hunter, would be a perfect fit. However, introducing new talent into an already successful team poses its own challenges, particularly regarding how well they mesh with the existing roster both on and off the court.

“I’ve seen smooth transitions and not so smooth [transitions],” Atkinson said about trades that happen at the deadline. “It’s a two-way street. It depends on the player. How willing they are to fit into the role? And then, obviously, it’s the staff’s job to get the guy up to speed quickly.”

Navigating ways to improve a team's roster while considering chemistry and camaraderie is a delicate balancing act. Cleveland has a good thing going this season, and they don't want to make a move that could crater their on-court chances, especially during the playoffs.

“My one thing to Koby [Altman] is that we have great chemistry right now and a great kind of culture, great locker room culture. That’s super important to me,” Atkinson said. “Continuity has really helped. …If it’s a trade or a buyout. It’s got to be the right fit.”

With only days until the trade deadline, the Cavs will leave no stone unturned. However, Cleveland won't make a trade just for the sake of making a trade, which is what Atkinson believes the team will do.