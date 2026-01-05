Well, the Cincinnati Bengals are once again going to miss the playoffs. After a season full of disappointment and injury, Cincinnati will spend the next few months at home instead of playing for the Super Bowl. It's the third season in a row that the Bengals have missed the postseason after making it to the Super Bowl in 2021 and to the AFC Championship game in 2022.

Despite the disappointment, it seems like the Bengals players are taking the elimination in stride. Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase shared what his plans are after the final game of the season against the Cleveland Browns. Chase responded with a Cancun joke of his own.

“I’m going to go to Cancun like everybody tells me to do,” Chase told reporters, per Ari Meirov. “And I'm gonna enjoy myself, 'cause I don't have anything else to do.”

The Bengals have already been eliminated from playoff contention since Week 15, when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati's chances of winning the division before that were already slim after a nastly losing streak in the middle of the season. Despite Joe Burrow's return, the team was still unable to make the postseason.

As for Chase, the star wide receiver still had an elite season despite the absence of Burrow for most of it. The Bengals wide receiver collected 1,412 yards this season on 125 yards and eight touchdowns. The offense was almost never the issue for Cincinnati, as Burrow and Joe Flacco were able to utilize the insane talent on offense to decimate opposing defenses.