Many Cincinnati Bengals fans demanded new leadership after watching the team miss the playoffs for a third straight year, but owner Mike Brown is still not ready to make any significant management changes at this time. He is retaining both head coach Zac Taylor and general manager Duke Tobin following a 6-11 campaign, and his explanation for doing so will only baffle the skeptics.

“Our focus is on building a team that can consistently compete at the highest level, with the goal of winning championships,” Brown said in a statement, per Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson. “After thoughtful consideration, I am confident that Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor are the right leaders to guide us forward. They have proven they can build and lead teams that compete for championships. We trust their plans and expect to return to our desired level of success.”

The Bengals GM and HC are milking every ounce of trust and optimism they built from a two-year stretch that included a momentous trip to Super Bowl 56 and another AFC Championship appearance during the 2022-23 campaign. How long can ownership cling to the past, though?

Article Continues Below

Actors who flourished decades ago are not guaranteed a lengthy stay in Hollywood's elite. It is a cruel industry that discards those no longer deemed relevant. The NFL operates in a similar manner in many respects, but Cincinnati is often reluctant to make big shake-ups. Marvin Lewis roamed the sidelines for 16 years despite never leading the squad to a playoff win. Brown's latest instance of maintaining the status quo will only further convince a large chunk of the fandom that the Bengals are not doing everything possible to contend for a title.

The news is not entirely surprising, however. Cincinnati is seemingly using Joe Burrow's injury misfortune as a means to excuse its disappointing on-field results. Yes, it is certainly possible that a healthy franchise quarterback could have kept the team in the divisional race, but that is more of an indictment on the AFC North than an endorsement of the Bengals. Those who watched Cincy play week in, week out know how far this group is from a championship.

The Burrow/Ja'Marr Chase/Tee Higgins trio cannot conceal the defense's glaring deficiencies. The organization could decide to address the problem by dismissing defensive coordinator Al Golden, but the issues are not confined to one coordinator.