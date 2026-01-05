As the Baltimore Ravens' season ended on a botched kick from Tyler Loop to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 26-24 win on Sunday night, it was no doubt a heartbreaking moment for the rookie. After the Ravens' unbelievable ending in the loss to the Steelers, head coach John Harbaugh would try his best to console Loop after the frustrating moment.

In an event that Loop will remember for a long time, Harbaugh was seen comforting Loop after the missed field goal that would have led to Baltimore not just winning the game, but a spot in the playoffs. The rookie kicker missed from 44 yards at the end of the game, giving Pittsburgh the win and the AFC North crown.

John Harbaugh comforted Ravens kicker Tyler Loop after heartbreaking miss vs. Steelers 💜 (via @JCTSports)pic.twitter.com/N4bKc5DJ9x — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

Loop kept it real after the game, saying to the media how much it “sucks” to have a moment like that squandered, according to the team's website.

“For it to end like that sucks, and I want to do better,” Loop said. “Unfortunately, the nature of the [kicker] job is you have makes, and those are awesome, and unfortunately, you have misses, and for that to happen tonight sucks.”

As seen with Harbaugh, the team has his back, such as star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who's already ready to “leave it in the past.”

“I felt like it was going to come down to him to win the game for us at the end just because of how the game was going,” Jackson said. “He's a rookie. It's all good.”

Ravens' Tyler Loop explains what happened on the missed kick

While Loops's immediate reaction to the missed kick for the Ravens is still fresh, he would go into what led to the miss, saying he hit it “thin,” using another term that explains what happened.

“It was a great situation, exactly what we wanted, and unfortunately, I just mishit the ball,” Loop said. “We call it hitting it thin. It spins fast and goes off to the right.”

“The second it made contact with my foot, I felt it lower,” Loop continued. “We talk about hitting on the fourth lace of the shoe. It felt a little lower down the foot and hit it thin.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what changes happen to Baltimore, but there's no denying that Loop looks to come back next season to prevent a moment like Sunday night from happening again.