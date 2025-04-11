Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers used their offensive prowess to set an NBA record at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

Throughout the matchup, the Pacers scored 114 points as they got past their opponents by a final score of 114-112. It was a solid home win even though Cleveland rested most of their starters, as Indiana has not secured an official seed number for the playoffs.

Nonetheless, their 114 points on Thursday marked the 107th time they reached the 100-point mark at home. As a result, they made NBA history to have the most consecutive 100-point games at home. They surpassed the San Antonio Spurs when they started the streak in 1978 before ending it in 1981.

What's next for Pacers after win vs Cavaliers

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers boast one of the best offenses in the league, making this NBA record they accomplished very fitting.

Their win against the Cavaliers wasn't easy even though they didn't play most of their starters. The second and third units put up a tough fight for the Pacers. However, Indiana persevered as they made big plays down the stretch on offense and defense to secure the crucial win.

Seven players scored in double-digits for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton led the way with a stat line of 23 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. He shot 8-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-11 from the free-throw line. Aaron Nesmith came next with 22 points and six rebounds, Jarace Walker put up 15 points and three rebounds, while Myles Turner provided 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Indiana improved to a 49-31 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game behind the New York Knicks for the third seed, presenting an intriguing race as the season winds down.

Following Thursday's win over the Cavaliers, marking their sixth straight, the Pacers will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Orlando Magic on April 11 at 7 p.m. ET.